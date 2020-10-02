Kazakhstan's Rybakina out of 2020 Roland Garros

PARIS. KAZINFORM – World number 18 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has been eliminated in the second round of the 2020 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 14th –seeded Rybakina was upset by world number 49 Fiona Ferro of France in a three-set match 3-6, 6-4, 2-6. Rybakina won the second set, however, Ferro dominated in the third one breaking the Kazakhstan in the 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th game.

Rybakina was the last representative of Kazakhstan in the main draw of the Grand Slam in Paris.