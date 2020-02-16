EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:54, 16 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels into St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final

    None
    None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Seeded 8th at the tournament, Rybakina routed world №21 Maria Sakkari of Greece in a three-set match 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. The semifinal-match lasted for 1h 54 minutes.

    In the final Rybakina will face off with 2nd-seed Dutch Kiki Bertens.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!