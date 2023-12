NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina defeated China’s Xiyu Wang in the Round of 32 scoring 6:4, 6:4 of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open underway in the United Arab Emirates, the Olympic.kz reports.

The match lasted for 1 hour 33 minutes.

In the next round Elena Rybakina will play vs Russia’s Dariya Kasatkina.