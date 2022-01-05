Kazakhstan’s Rybakina reaches Adelaide International 1 quarterfinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina propelled into the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 in Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match 7th-seeded Rybakina stunned Czech Marie Bouzkova in two sets 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 36 minutes.

In the quarterfinal Rybakina will face world number 40 American Shelby Rogers. Rogers edged out 3rd-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari ranked 6th in the world.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $535,000.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina is currently ranked 14th in the WTA Singles Ranking.