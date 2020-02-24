EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 24 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina reaches new career-high in WTA rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached her career high in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 20-year-old Rybakina rose two spots up from №19 to №17, setting her personal record and the new record of Kazakhstan.

    Rybakina rose to the 17th spot after losing to Simona Halep 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 in the 2020 Dubai Final.

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan retained the 32nd position of the rankings, while Zarina Diyas moved two spots up to №61.

    Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the world WTA rankings followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Carolina Pliskova.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!