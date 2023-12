SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yelena Rybakina advanced to the final at now-running St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

In the semifinals, Rybakina beat Maria Sakkari of Greece 6:3, 5:7, 1:6. The match lasted 1 hour 54 minutes.

In the final Rybakina will play vs the winner of the Alexandrova-Bertens match.