    09:09, 15 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia

    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina strolled into the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Russian Anna Kalinskaya was 3-4 down in the first set of the match against world №6 Rybakina and decided to retire.

    Seeded 7th at the tournament, Rybakina will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round fighting for a chance to reach the quarterfinal.

    Another Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Hungarian Timea Babos have already secured their berth in the quarterfinal of the tournament. They are set to clash with 4th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens and Australian Storm Hunter.


