    17:15, 01 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina strolls into Roland Garros Round 3

    Фото: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan strolled into the third round of the 2023 Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The 4th-seeded Rybakina took on world №50 Czech Linda Noskova, the winner of the Roland Garros girls’ singles title, in the second-round match which lasted for 1h 25 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani confidently eliminated Linda Noskova in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    Elena Rybakina will face Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the next round of the French Open.

    Recall that in the opener she stunned Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova.


    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
