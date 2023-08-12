Kazakhstan’s Rybakina stuns Kasatkina in three-set thriller in Montreal

MONTREAL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina outlasted Daria Kasatkina in a three-set thriller at the Omnium Banque Nationale in the Canadian city of Montreal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The world №3 Rybakina came back from one set down 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8) over the Russian in the quarterfinal match that lasted for 3 hours and 27 minutes.

In the semifinals the Kazakhstani will play against Liudmila Samsonova who sent home Swiss Belinda Bencic.