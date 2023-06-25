EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:42, 25 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to kick off WTA 500 Eastbourne campaign

    None
    Фото: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina will play at the WTA 500 Rothesay International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Top-seed Rybakina will kick off her Eastbourne campaign against a qualifier.

    The WTA 500 tournament will run from June 25 through July 1. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $780,000.

    Recall that Elena Rybakina was upset by Donna Vekic in three sets in the second round of the Berlin Open earlier this week.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!