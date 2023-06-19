Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to play at WTA 500 tournament in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM –World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is set to play in the opening round of the Bett1open, Presented by Ecotrans Group in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 2nd-seeded Rybakina will face qualifier Polina Kudermetova ranked 139th in the world.

Kudermetova reached the main draw of the tournament after eliminating Swiss Susan Bandecchi in the final of the qualifying round.

The tournament is set to run in Berlin from June 19 through 25.