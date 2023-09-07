Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World no.4 Elena Rybakina has been included in the entry list of the WTA 500 event – the Pan Pacific Open to run from September 25 through October 1, in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Alongside the Kazakhstani, who was seeded third, Iga Świątek, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Markéta Vondroušová, Karolína Muchová, Daria Kasatkina, and others are to compete at the tournament.

To note, Kazakhstani Rybakina lost to Sorana Cîrstea of Romania in the 3rd round of the US Open. The world no.4 is to play at the Guadalajara Open Akron to take place on September 17-23.