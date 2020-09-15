EN
    14:28, 15 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina triumphs in Rome

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is off to a good start at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the opening round Rybakina seeded 10th at the tournament eliminated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

    Next Rybakina will face Czech Marie Bouzkova who defeated Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in a two-set match.

    The prize fund of the Italian clay tournament exceeds $2 million.


