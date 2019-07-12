Kazakhstan's Rypakova 7th in triple jump at IAAF Diamond League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan finished 7th in the Women's Triple Jump at the IAAF Diamond League 2019 in Monaco, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Her best result at the competition was 14.31.



Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela hauled gold with the result of 14.98. Cuban Liadagmis Povea settled for silver with the result of 14.71. Jamaican Shanieka Rocketts took home bronze with the result of 14.67.