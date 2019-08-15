Kazakhstan’s Rypakova joins Asian Athletics Association Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s field and track athlete Olga Rypakova was appointed a member of the Asian Athletics Association Athletes’ Commission.

The Kazakh Athletics Federation received the congratulatory letter, Olympic. kz reports.

A Shuggumarran, General Secretary of the Asian Athletics Association, congratulated the Kazakh athlete on the appointment on behalf of the Association’s President, Gen. Dahlan Al- Hamad.

As earlier reported, on July 15 at the 93rd Council of the Asian Athletics Association the federation’s secretary general, Askhat Seisembekov, was appointed the member of the Association’s Competition Commission.