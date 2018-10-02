Kazakhstan's Rypakova officially recognized 2008 Olympic Games silver winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's track and field athlete Olga Rypakova has been officially recognized as a silver winner of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, SPORTINFORM reports referring to the National Olympic Committee.

As earlier reported, Olga Rypakova finished fourth at the Summer Olympics held in Beijing. However, shortly after Greek triple jumper Chrysopigi Devetzi was stripped of her bronze medal after the positive drug test. Russian Tatiana Lebedeva's results who finished second in Beijing were also placed in doubt because of doping violations. This month Lebedeva was officially stripped of her medal and the award went thus to Olga Rypakova. Lebedeva and Devetzi have been disqualified, Olga Rypakova is the winner of the silver medal, IAAF website reads.