Kazakhstan’s Rypakova to compete at 2019 Meeting de Paris

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Meeting de Paris, the final meet of the 2019 Diamond League regular season takes place today in France.

Leader of the Kazakh athletic team Olga Rypakova is set to take part in the women’s triple jump event, the National Olympic Committee reports.

The women’s triple jump entry list consists of ten contenders.

As earlier reported, Olga Rypakova jumped 14.37m setting her personal best of the season.