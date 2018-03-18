EN
    20:28, 18 March 2018

    Kazakhstan's Rysbek clinches 2nd victory in professional ring

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's middleweight Arman Rysbek secured his second victory since going pro, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Today in Buenos Aires, Arman beat Argentinian Victor Leonardo Loto. The boxers fought all four rounds of what turned out to be Rysbek's second victory and Loto's second defeat.

    As previously reported, Arman made his professional boxing debut in February. Then, he beat former MMA fighter John Morehouse in the first round.

     

