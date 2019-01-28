EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:21, 28 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Sadriddin Akhmedov soars in world rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Sadriddin Akhmedov (7-0, 7 KOs) had another professional fight, Sports.kz reports.

    In a boxing event in Montreal, 20-year-old Akhmedov knocked out Mexican boxer Abraham Juarez (13-2, 5 KOs) in the fourth round and, therefore, gained the WBC youth world super welterweight title.

    Following the bout, the Kazakh boxer made a drastic breakthrough in the BoxRec.com rankings within his division. Sadriddin immediately climbed 116 positions and now ranks 85th.

    It should be mentioned that another Kazakh boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev (6-0, 4 KOs), who holds the WBC Asia belt, is 80th in the rankings.

