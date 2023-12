NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Dinara Saduakassova won the top honors at the Asian Continental Chess Championship, held in Xingtai, China.

The championship took place on June 6-16. The chess players of the continent competed for the prize fund of USD 80,000.



Dinara scored 7.5 points out of 9 in the women's section leaving behind 36 rivals from 15 states of the world.