Kazakhstan's salt exports up 27%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of Kazakhstan's salt exports for the past January-March grew by 27% as compared to the analogous period of the previous year, energyprom.kz reports.

The export turnover reached 39,400 tons in the first quarter, the message reads.



For January-May Kazakhstan produced 88,900 tons of salt that is 6.7% more against the same period of 2017.



Kyzylorda region accounts for 99.9% of Kazakhstan's white gold production for the giant plant Araltuz is located there.



Araltuz occupies 12% of the Russian salt market. Last year the company started its salt deliveries to Azerbaijan, now it negotiates with China to tune up salt supplies.



The domestic market is fully supplied with salt that let keep prices down. Last year salt prices went up by just 0.4% up to KZT 51.3 per kg this May against a 5% increase in food prices recorded last year.