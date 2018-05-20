EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:55, 20 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Samal Yeslyamova wins Cannes Best Actress Award

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Samal Yeslyamova from Kazakhstan won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, the organizers of the festival tweeted.

    As a leading actress of "Ayka" (My Little One), a film by Russian filmmaker Sergey Dvortsevoy, Samal Yeslyamova has been recognized as the best actress of the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

    nullThe actress thanked director Sergey Dvortsevoy because it was the role in "Ayka" that brought the award to her.

    nullThe plot of the film is the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow. It tells about her personal growth and drastic life changes.

    Samal Yeslyamova was born on September 1, 1984, in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan. She graduated from the Russian Academy of Theatre Arts (GITIS) in 2011.

    nullShe is also known for "Tulpan" (Tulip) that won such awards as the Prix Un Certain Regard at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, and Best Feature Film at the 2008 Montreal Festival of New Cinema, to name a few.

