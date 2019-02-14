Kazakhstan’s senators pass Kazakh-Kyrgyz border regime bill

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament passed the Law "On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Regime of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz State Border between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic," Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Agreement provides for the establishment of the regime of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border and the further enhancement of the national security of Kazakhstan," Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Darkhan Dilmanov said, presenting the bill to the deputies.



According to him, the state border regime includes the rules applicable on the border and the procedure for the state border maintenance, and for the movement of people and the transit of vehicles, goods, and other property across the state border.



"It also includes flights over the state border, economic and other activities on the state border, at the frontiers, as well as within the boundary waters, including their use, the settlement of border incidents," added Darkhan Dilmanov.



This agreement is open-ended and will facilitate the establishment of rules on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border regime, and the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.



The agreement will be valid until either party in a written form notifies, through diplomatic channels, the other one of its intention to terminate it.