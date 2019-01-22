EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:07, 22 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s servicemen in UNIFIL hailed for professionalism

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For two and a half months, the peacekeeping company of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has successfully been accomplishing the peacekeeping tasks under the UN Mandate, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    It is to be recalled that 120 soldiers of the joint peacekeeping company of the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Regiment were deployed in October 2018 to the Lebanese Republic as part of the Indian Battalion (INDBAT) within the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

    According to the UN mandate, Kazakhstan's peacekeeping unit in Lebanon performs patrolling, organizing observation posts, ceasefire monitoring, and is also involved in all activities conducted by the mission's headquarters, in particular, assisting the civilian population, strengthening civil-military relations.

    It should be mentioned that the second company is undergoing peacekeeping training at the Ili training ground. The training is arranged by specialists, officers, and sergeants who have peacekeeping experience.

    null
    null
    null

    Tags:
    Army UN Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!