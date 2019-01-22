Kazakhstan’s servicemen in UNIFIL hailed for professionalism
It is to be recalled that 120 soldiers of the joint peacekeeping company of the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Regiment were deployed in October 2018 to the Lebanese Republic as part of the Indian Battalion (INDBAT) within the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.
According to the UN mandate, Kazakhstan's peacekeeping unit in Lebanon performs patrolling, organizing observation posts, ceasefire monitoring, and is also involved in all activities conducted by the mission's headquarters, in particular, assisting the civilian population, strengthening civil-military relations.
It should be mentioned that the second company is undergoing peacekeeping training at the Ili training ground. The training is arranged by specialists, officers, and sergeants who have peacekeeping experience.