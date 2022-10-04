Kazakhstan’s Shavkat Rakhmonov up in UFC welterweight rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s undefeated MMA fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov is currently no.10 in the UFC welterweight rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan landed in the top-10 of the UFC welterweight rankings, after American Jorge Masvidal slipped two spots.

Shavkat aka «Nomad» had his last fight against American Neil Magny on June 25, which he won in round 2 by submission.

Photo: instagram.com/shavkatrakhmonov94







