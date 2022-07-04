EN
    19:16, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Shymbergenov takes home gold at Elorda Cup

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Captain of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team Aslanbek Shymbergenov earned gold at the first-ever Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the Men’s -71kg final Shymbergenov defeated 2021 World champion Sewon Okazawa of Japan 4:1.

    Shymbergenov is the silver medalist of the 2018 Asian Games and two-time champion of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (-48kg), Saken Bibossinov (-51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (-54kg), Serik Temirzhanov (-57kg), Samatali Toltayev (-60kg), Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (-63.5kg) and Abzal Serik (-70kg) had won gold at the tournament.


    Photo: sports.kz
