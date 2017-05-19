Kazakhstan's Shymbulak most popular mountain resort in CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -TurStat analytical agency has made the list of the most popular active leisure destinations - mountain resorts in the CIS.

Those are the places where fans of active leisure can do trekking, mountain biking, horse riding and more in summer time.



Mountain resorts of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were featured into the top 5 CIS mountain resorts by the agency.



Shymbulak mountain resort in Kazakhstan tops the rankings. Coming in second is Shahdag (Azerbaijan). Tsaghkadzor (Armenia) and Chimgan (Uzbekistan) are ranked 3rd and 4th respectively. Karakol (Kyrgyzstan) rounds out the top 5.