Kazakhstan’s Skatov off to a good start at ATP Challenger in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger Neckarcup in Heilbronn, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round world №147 Skatov upset Damir Dzhumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

Next the Kazakhstani will face 2nd-seed Jame Munar of Spain.

The prize fund of the tournament totals €145,000.

Timofey Skatov is the second-highest ranked Kazakhstani player after Alexander Bublik ranked 51st by ATP.