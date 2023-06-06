EN
    10:41, 06 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov off to a good start at ATP Challenger in Germany

    Фото: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger Neckarcup in Heilbronn, Germany, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round world №147 Skatov upset Damir Dzhumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

    Next the Kazakhstani will face 2nd-seed Jame Munar of Spain.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €145,000.

    Timofey Skatov is the second-highest ranked Kazakhstani player after Alexander Bublik ranked 51st by ATP.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
