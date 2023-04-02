EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:26, 02 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels into Millennium Estoril Open qualifying round final

    None
    Photo: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 5th-seeded Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reached the final round of the qualification at the 2023 Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Skatov was leading 6-1, 3-1 in the second set against Bulgarian Adrian Andreev when the latter retired. The match lasted for 1h 2 minutes.

    In the final of the qualifying round the Kazakhstani will face wildcard Petro Sousa of Portugal.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!