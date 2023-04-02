Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels into Millennium Estoril Open qualifying round final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 5th-seeded Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reached the final round of the qualification at the 2023 Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Skatov was leading 6-1, 3-1 in the second set against Bulgarian Adrian Andreev when the latter retired. The match lasted for 1h 2 minutes.

In the final of the qualifying round the Kazakhstani will face wildcard Petro Sousa of Portugal.