EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 27 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan ranked 147th in the world reached the main draw of the 2023 Roland Garros for the first time in his career, Kazinform reports.

    In the final of the qualifying round Skatov defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves in a three-set match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Brazilian tennis player served five aces and made no double faults, while Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults during the match. It lasted for 2h 13 minutes.

    It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani took a crucial break in the 4th game as a result of an unforced error committed by his opponent.

    Skatov will face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the opening match. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik will take on Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!