    10:27, 23 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Skatov slides into US Open qualifying semis

    Фото: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov World N. 128 beat Japan’s Kaichi Uchida ranking 240th in the world in the US Open 2023 qualifying first-round match, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 13 minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2.

    Next, Skatov will take on Italy’s Raul Brancaccio.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin also won in the US Open qualifying first-round match.

