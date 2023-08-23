10:27, 23 August 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s Skatov slides into US Open qualifying semis
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov World N. 128 beat Japan’s Kaichi Uchida ranking 240th in the world in the US Open 2023 qualifying first-round match, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 1 hour and 13 minutes and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:2.
Next, Skatov will take on Italy’s Raul Brancaccio.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin also won in the US Open qualifying first-round match.