Kazakhstan's social devpt minister holds meetings with U.S. Congress members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Making a working visit to the United States, Minister of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev held a series of meetings with members of the U.S. Congress, State Department officials, and the leaders of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (the U.S. Helsinki Commission) in Washington, D.C., and New York City, Kazinform cites the Ministry's press service.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the development of the religious situation in Kazakhstan. The attendees expressed satisfaction over the results of the talks.

In New York City, Mr. Kaletayev held bilateral meetings with President of the Committee of Religious NGOs at the United Nations Swami Parameshananda and Secretary General of the World Conference of Religions for Peace William Fray Vendley, who showed interest in Darkhan Kaletayev's invitation to attend the next session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Recognizing the growing authority of the Astana interreligious dialogue, they expressed readiness to participate in it as moderators of individual sections.

The next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held in October this year in Astana.