Kazakhstan’s social diversity to become global model: NSI CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The progress made by Kazakhstan since gaining independence is truly impressive, despite serious challenges and obstacles caused by historic and recent conflicts in the region, CEO of New Steel International Inc. (NSI) John Schultes told Kazinform correspondent.

He said that presiding over UN Security Council, Kazakhstan sets an example in long-term planning by demonstrating sustainability on the way of the country's socioeconomic development.

"Kazakhstan is using the Presidency in a very constructive way. Kazakhstan is acting as a role model for long-term planning, demonstrating a stable path to economic and social developments inside and outside its borders," John Schultes said.

According to him, Kazakhstan's measures to improve international security, nuclear disarmament and the focus on global cooperation, transparency and diversity are key to continuing and expanding the close relationship between the U.S. and Kazakhstan.

"The future of Kazakhstan is very bright. The progress made since gaining independence is truly impressive, despite serious challenges and obstacles caused by historic and recent conflicts in the region. The path forward was well defined by President Nazarbayev during his recent visit to Washington and at his meeting with President Trump," Mr. Schultes underlined.

The American entrepreneur highlighted that the Kazakh economy is strong and growing in the right direction.

"Social diversity has been recognized as a true asset and will serve as a global model. The cooperation with regional and international partners is progressing very well. Risks are recognized early and are being addressed in a very positive way," the head of NSI said.

In his opinion, Kazakhstan is endowed with immense natural resources which can be the basis for strong growth and international leadership for sustainable economic development.

"Bold initiatives need to be planned, supported and executed utilizing available and emerging technologies, including highest levels of digitalization. Full transparency in project execution and operations will provide the basis for lasting and loyal employee relationships and development," John Schultes added.