    09:35, 20 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s south to brace for sweltering temperatures

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country’s north, southwest and mountainous regions are set to observe today, August 20, unsteady weather brining occasional rains, thunderstorms and hail, Kazinform reports.

    The baking weather is expected to grip Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau region. heat indexes are to rise as high as to 35-39 degrees Celsius.

    The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    The fire threat remains high in North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions.


