EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:41, 30 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s stability associated with Nursultan Nazarbayev’s leadership, says Tony Blair

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair believes that Kazakhstan’s success and stability are associated with the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the International conference «Nursultan Nazarbayev: Politician of the global scale», ex-British PM reminded that after the collapse of the Soviet Union in early 1990s few believed that Kazakhstan can become the country it is right now and its success and stability are associated with the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    According to Blair, Nursultan Nazarbayev did three things thanks to which Kazakhstan can look into the future with confidence. Firstly, Nursultan Nazarbayev abolished Kazakhstan’s nuclear arsenal. Secondly, as a predominantly Muslim country Kazakhstan is the beacon of inter-ethnic tolerance. Thirdly, despite its geographic location between two global giants –China and Russia – Kazakhstan remains a reliable ally of the West.


    Tags:
    Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!