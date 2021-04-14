Kazakhstan’s subunit COVID-19 vaccine ready for clinical trials – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The subunit vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Kazakhstani scientists is ready for clinical trials, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice-Minister of Education and Science Miras Daulenov, several COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems, including the subunit (recombinant) vaccine, which is ready to enter clinical trials. The trials will begin after the authorization of the Health Ministry.

According to him, the Institute is also working on a polyvalent vaccine, with the British and South African variants being closely studied for updating vaccines.

Notably, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is developing five COVID-19 vaccines, including the inactive QazCOVID-in vaccine, two vector vaccines, an attenuated vaccine and a subunit vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that phase 3 of the clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in will be 50% complete on April 15.