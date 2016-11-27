Kazakhstan's successful development highlighted in Declaration of Independence

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Successful development of Kazakhstan during the years of independence was highlighted in the Declaration adopted by the Kazakh Parliament this week, believes akim (head) of the Al-Farabi district of Shymkent city Bauyrzhan Kalzhanov.

"The Declaration of Independence will undoubtedly add to the success achieved by Kazakhstan. Our goal is to carefully preserve and transmit to the future generations the most precious thing that we have - independent Kazakhstan! It is beyond argument that Kazakhstan has greatly contributed to the strengthening of international peace and security. Implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's multi-vector foreign policy allowed Kazakhstan to become a full-fledged member of the international community!" Bauyrzhan Kalzhanov told Kazinform correspondent.



He also noted that over the past 25 years Kazakhstan has proved that it can deservedly be called a successful state. It has earned a reputation of the sustainable country with dynamically developing economy. All achievements of the independent country became a reality thanks to all Kazakhstanis.