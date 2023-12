NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Sultan Zaurbek secured another victory in his professional fight vs. China's Chenghong Tao, SPORTINFORM reports.

The sixth professional bout of 22-year-old Zaurbek Sultan (5-0, 3 KOs) took place in the UAE.

His opponent was more experienced fighter Chenghong Tao (7-5-1, 5 KOs). However, Zaurbek knocked out the Chinese boxer in the fifth round.