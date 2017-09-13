Kazakhstan's switch to Latin script to be well-thought-out - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's switchover to the Latin script will be well-thought-out, believes Majilis deputy Bakytzhan Yertayev.

"As a citizen of my country, I am confident, that the switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin script is an important and timely milestone in the development of our country. This is another breakthrough that will ensure our competitiveness and openness to the entire world. Of course, implementation of such landmark decision will require a certain time because it will be a well-thought-out process," MP Yertayev said at the session of the nationwide coalition of democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050".



He reminded that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had announced the grandiose reform - a switch to the Latin script on April 12 this year. "Veterans organizations that I chair will support President Nazarbayev's decision without hesitation," Mr. Yertayev said.



He added that Kazakhstan had achieved unprecedented success thanks to strategic course chosen by the President. "A beautiful capital city Astana has been built. The International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017: The Future Energy has been held here successfully. It has become the center of attraction of innovations and millions of tourists from all countries of the world. This year, Astana has become the capital of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), uniting over half of humankind," Yertayev noted.



"We all know that this became possible thanks to the strategic gift and will of our President," he said in conclusion.