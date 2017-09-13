EN
    12:29, 13 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's switch to Latinized script sparks interest in Turkic-speaking states: Salakhov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Vidadi Salakhov has shared his thoughts on the switch of the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet with Kazinform correspondent. 

    Vidadi Salakhov says that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative on switching to the Latinized Kazakh script has generated intense interest among his friends and family residing in other Turkic speaking countries. "It [the transition] will help reproach Turkic-speaking countries that mainly use the Latin alphabet. Information in the Kazakh language, including poetry, literature, history, and science will be more accessible for our brothers living abroad and foreigners learning Kazakh," he said.

    According to Salakhov, the younger generation in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will be able to read the works of Abai and Magzhan Zhumabayev without translation.

    He also believes that reform of the Kazakh alphabet is a practical step, because it is easier for a first grader to learn 25 Latin letters, instead of 42 Cyrillic ones.

    Salakhov reveals that Kazakhstan has learned from the experience and challenges of its neighbors - Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan - while developing the Latinized Kazakh script. Despite arising problems, other Turkic states managed to switch to the Latin alphabet. According to Salakhov, Kazakhstan has necessary human and financial potential to successfully complete the switch as well.

     

     

    Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Culture
