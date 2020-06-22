Kazakhstan’s symptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus cases exceed 27K

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Director of the Department for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases under the National Center for Public Health Zhumabek Bekenov told about the current coronavirus situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the country’s number of coronavirus cases amounts to 27,541 including 9,809 asymptomatic and 17,732 symptomatic. Over the past day 1,471 coronavirus-infected patients have been registered, 507 of them with symptomatic form of the disease and 964 with asymptomatic form.

At a briefing in Central Communications Service Zhumabek Bekenov informed that 10,962 patients have defeated the virus.

1,868 people are placed in hospitals and 11,563 people are self-isolated at their homes.