Kazakhstan's Syzdуkova wins top honors at Mongolia Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mongolia Open international freestyle wrestling tournament took place in Ulan Bator, Mongolia.

The women's national team of Kazakhstan, led by Nurlan Amankosov, grabbed four medals at once.



Elmira Syzdykova won gold in the category under 76 kg defeating Mongolian athlete. Gulmaral Yerkebayeva won bronze in this weight category.

Zhamilya Bakbergenova and Aigul Nuralim swept silver and bronze in the weight categories under 68 and 53 kg, correspondingly.

Kuat Amirtayev and Oleg Boltin also won bronze medals.