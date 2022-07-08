EN
    17:26, 08 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s table tennis players to vie for WTT titles in Hungary

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Budapest is set to host three WTT tournaments this month where table tennis players will vie for 12 titles, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerasimenko will represent Kazakhstan at the WTT Star Contender on July 11-17 and WTT Champions on July 18-23 (prize pool worth $500,000).

    Another Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev will participate in the WTT Feeder on July 18-22.

    The tournaments will bring together table tennis players from China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, and other countries.


    Kazakhstan Sport
