    21:12, 21 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Talgat Temenov awarded Stars of Commonwealth Interstate Prize

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s well-known theatre director, soviet and Kazakh actor, art director at the Kuanyshbayev State Academic Music and Drama Theatre Talgat Temenov became the laureate of the Stars of Commonwealth Interstate Prize 2019.

    Stars of Commonwealth Interstate Prize is awarded in arts and culture for great contribtion in culture and art for creating works which contribute to development of cooperation in culture and cultural heritage in CIS.


