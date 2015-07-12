Kazakhstan’s team wins record number of gold medals at Summer Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Kazakhstan women's team have won a gold medal in one of the most prestigious discipline - the relay 4 × 100m, according to sports.kz

The team joins Anastasia Tulapina, Svetlana Ivanchukova, Yulia Rakhmanova and a three-time winner of the Universiade Victoria Zyabkina. Thus, Kazakhstan's team have 6 gold medals - a record in the history of our country's participation in the Summer Universiade. In the Univesiade 2007 in Bangkok (Thailand) our team won 5 gold medals and took 11 place. The Universiade ends on July 14.