    20:21, 12 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s team wins record number of gold medals at Summer Universiade

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Kazakhstan women's team have won a gold medal in one of the most prestigious discipline - the relay 4 × 100m, according to sports.kz

    The team joins Anastasia Tulapina, Svetlana Ivanchukova, Yulia Rakhmanova and a three-time winner of the Universiade Victoria Zyabkina. Thus, Kazakhstan's team have 6 gold medals - a record in the history of our country's participation in the Summer Universiade. In the Univesiade 2007 in Bangkok (Thailand) our team won 5 gold medals and took 11 place. The Universiade ends on July 14.

    Sport
