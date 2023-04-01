EN
    10:25, 01 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s tennis player Kulambayeva advances in Antalya

    Photo: Sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Top-seed Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan is set to play in the semifinals of the singles and in the final of the doubles events at the ITF’s W15 Antalya tournament in Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the singles’ semifinal-match the Kazakhstani will face Turkish qualifier Basak Eraydin.

    In addition, Kulambayeva paired with Russian Daria Lodikova seeded third at the tournament defeated Romanian Sabina Dadaciu and Belgian Chelsea Vanhoutte in the doubles’ semifinal match.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo will take on 2nd-seeded Swedish Jacqueline Cabaj Awad and Greek Martha Matoula in the doubles’ final.

    Zhibek Kulambayeva is currently ranked 446th in the world by WTA.


