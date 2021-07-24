Kazakhstan’s tennis player Rybakina advances at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina has become one step closer to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Olympics Games.

In the opening round of the Women’s Singles event world number 20 Rybakina devastated Australian Samantha Stosur in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 11 minutes to ease into the second round.

During the opener Rybakina fired seven aces and made four double faults, whereas Stosur hit two aces and made three double faults.

In the next round Rybakina will face Swede Rebecca Peterson who stunned Egyptian Maiar Sherif.

Unlike Elena Rybakina, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was not able to finish her first-round match at the Tokyo Olympics against Czech Barbora Krejcikova. The Kazakhstani retired due to an injury being 5:2 down in the first set.