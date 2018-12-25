Kazakhstan's three MMA federations announced merger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three martial arts federations of Kazakhstan announced merger, Kazinform reports.

The new organization - JSC Martial Arts Federation of Kazakhstan - unites now the Mixed Combat Martial Arts Federation, the National Federation of Mixed Martial Arts, Pankration and Grappling and the NOMAD MMA Federation.



Galimzhan Yessenov was named the President of the newly established Federation. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhameduiuly and the newly opened Association of Martial Arts of Kazakhstan headed by Karim Massimov backed Yessenov's candidacy.







Since July 2015, Galimzhan Yessenov has been the President of the country's Chess Federation. Since March 1, 2017 he has been chairing the Board of Trustees of ‘Courage to be the First' Corporate Fund - the main organizer of Almaty Marathon annual international event. Since October 2017, Yessenov has been the Vice President of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation and Chief of the Almaty Federation of Triathlon.

