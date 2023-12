NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Timofei Skatov made it to the final of the ITF Spain F19 tournament, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Skatov defeated Jaume Pla Malfeito of Spain in the semi-final. The score was 6-4, 6-2. In the final, the Kazakhstani athlete will play against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.