    21:41, 28 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov advances at 2023 Girona Challenger

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger event in Girona, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan defeated Laurent Lokoli of France in two sets 6-3, 6-2 in the first-round match at the 2023 Girona Challenger. The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes

    The Kazakhstani fired no ace, made two double faults, as well as won seven points and eight games in a row.

    is Kazakhstan’s second seed Timofey Skatov, 22, ranks 155th in the ATP singles ranking.


